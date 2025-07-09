UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

UWM Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. UWM has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,499,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,173,104.60. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200,288 shares of company stock worth $13,149,183. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

