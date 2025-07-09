Head-To-Head Analysis: Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 6 1 2.89 Avitar 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services and Avitar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus price target of $320.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.00%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Avitar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Avitar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 5.48 $492.70 million $6.37 34.65 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 16.13% 18.23% 13.51% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Avitar on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. This segment also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices; and a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It sells and distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, contract sales agents, and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Avitar

(Get Free Report)

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

