Financial Comparison: Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grafton Group and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Hillman Solutions 1.24% 8.73% 4.36%

Volatility & Risk

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillman Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grafton Group and Hillman Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hillman Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.28%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Grafton Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grafton Group and Hillman Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $2.92 billion 0.74 $155.92 million N/A N/A Hillman Solutions $1.47 billion 1.01 $17.25 million $0.09 83.56

Grafton Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats Grafton Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafton Group



Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hillman Solutions



Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

