Critical Review: Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Sterling Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure 12.62% 26.58% 10.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaiser Group and Sterling Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $265.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

This table compares Kaiser Group and Sterling Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 3.26 $257.46 million $8.56 26.52

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Kaiser Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

