Head-To-Head Analysis: Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) vs. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pazoo and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pazoo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genius Sports 0 1 13 0 2.93

Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $12.46, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Pazoo.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports $510.89 million 4.39 -$63.04 million ($0.19) -54.84

This table compares Pazoo and Genius Sports”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pazoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Pazoo and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pazoo N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -8.54% -6.90% -5.26%

Risk & Volatility

Pazoo has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Pazoo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

