China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 6,371,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,739,000 after purchasing an additional 892,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CG Oncology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,861,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 779,730 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in CG Oncology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $63,712,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

CG Oncology Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CGON opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGON

About CG Oncology

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.