Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Position Trimmed by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $311,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 655,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $28,842,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,117,295 shares in the company, valued at $269,160,980. The trade was a 12.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301 in the last 90 days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.