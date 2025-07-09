SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $62,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $40,676,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 212,907 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $22,787,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,107,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.6%

SITE stock opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $160.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

