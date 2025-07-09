Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,748,437 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748,437 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $80,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 818.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 158,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -337.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

