Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $51,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $21,104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

