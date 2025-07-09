iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,538 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $54,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 661,137 shares during the period. Qalhat Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,205 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

