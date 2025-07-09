Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 152,957 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $61,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Unilever by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

