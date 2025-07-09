Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Position Trimmed by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 403,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,050.40. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,021.80. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,941 shares of company stock worth $2,334,186. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $61.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

