Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $89,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $777.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

