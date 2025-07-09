Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 128.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 65,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.17.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.