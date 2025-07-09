Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 32.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 32.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 248,221,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 80,251,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
