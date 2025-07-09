Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 508,852,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 82,995,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
