U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,933,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.08.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

