U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:URI opened at $792.77 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $712.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.99. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

