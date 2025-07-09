Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

