Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 32.5% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 32.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 248,221,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 80,251,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 30.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

