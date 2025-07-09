U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,742,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8%

WFC opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.