Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $139.43 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Cloudflare worth $139,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 24.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,469.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $193.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of -839.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $6,515,149.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,870,209. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,603 shares of company stock valued at $75,548,296 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

