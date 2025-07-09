Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 110,832 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,832 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of LKQ worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.52.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

