Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 15926087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 12.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $656.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.68.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,055.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,033,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,805.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

