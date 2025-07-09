China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $368.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

