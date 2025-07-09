World Investment Advisors Sells 397 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.0%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

