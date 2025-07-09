Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $454,958.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,776,419.82. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,540 shares of company stock worth $653,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $63.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.