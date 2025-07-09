Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 212.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 3.1% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

