Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.359 per share. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.32%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

