Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $147,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $136.99 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

