U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $352.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.25 and a 200-day moving average of $331.05. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $356.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

