China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,200 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,778,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 133,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,112.10. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

