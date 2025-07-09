Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 165721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Komatsu Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,082.32 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

Featured Stories

