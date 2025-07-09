Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369,087 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

