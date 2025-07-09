Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.45 and last traded at $262.07, with a volume of 540163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.80.

DAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dave from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 3.98.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,799,605.32. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Pope sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $3,237,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,817.76. This represents a 64.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,960 shares of company stock valued at $62,575,325. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dave at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

