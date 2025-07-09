Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $11.27 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after buying an additional 150,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.07.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

