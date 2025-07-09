ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.