Ninety One UK Ltd Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,547 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

