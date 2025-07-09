China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 55.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $218,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,490. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 21,200 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $386,264.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,659,025 shares in the company, valued at $30,227,435.50. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $726,570. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

