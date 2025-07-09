China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,860 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $14,884,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,605.04. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $5,080,664.40. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,263.20. This trade represents a 65.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,882 shares of company stock valued at $100,101,477. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.