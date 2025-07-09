Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NIKE by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,996,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,779,000 after buying an additional 1,941,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.