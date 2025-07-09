Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,948 shares of company stock valued at $103,462,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

