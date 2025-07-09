China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after buying an additional 569,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after buying an additional 890,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,627,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after acquiring an additional 653,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7,456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

