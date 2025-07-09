Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $2,347,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares in the company, valued at $76,689,351.56. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

