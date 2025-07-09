Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,537,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 382,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.