Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $148.35 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

