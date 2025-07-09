Callan Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 7,148.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

