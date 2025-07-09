Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8%

XOM stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $492.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

