Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 6th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development, manufacturing, or application of quantum computers and related technologies. Investors in these equities are betting on the long-term potential of quantum processors to solve complex problems far beyond the reach of classical machines. As a nascent and highly specialized sector, quantum computing stocks often carry higher volatility and technical risk compared with established tech names. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,345,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 2.55.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,876,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,229,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 35,342,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,161,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

